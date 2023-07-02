[Watch] Woman Boasts Of Abandoning Mother At Bus Stop In Malacca

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A woman in Malacca has caused outrage on social media after sharing a video in which she boasts of abandoning her mother at a bus stop in the middle of the night.

The woman has been widely condemned as being unfilial and rebellious.

In the video, the woman explained how she left her mother in the toilet of the Malacca bus terminal.

“Tak tinggal tepi jalan tapi tinggal EMAK dekat toilet melaka sentral.”



So dia rembat duit mak dia RM400, tinggalkan mak dia dekat toilet lepas tu blah dan dia proudly cerita benda ni dekat live?



Miss kepam oi even shaytan is confused! Ada neraka jahanam khas taw untuk kau. pic.twitter.com/GXlDaGHu08 — Januar Haikal (@Januarhaikal) June 29, 2023

She had also taken RM400 from her mother.

The woman told her mother that she was going to the toilet, and when her mother followed, she took off her shoes and ran outside while her mother was not paying attention.

The woman had agreed with her husband to park the van in a convenient place to get on.

When her husband parked the van, the woman asked her father to wait while she went to the toilet with her mother.

She then ran away, leaving her mother at the bus stop.

Netizens Criticize Woman’s Behavior

Many netizens have condemned the woman’s behaviour as unfilial and brainless.

They expressed their shock and disappointment at the woman’s actions and criticized her for sharing the story through a live broadcast without any shame.

One netizen commented, “It’s unfilial and brainless.”

Malacca station has many platforms and many people. I felt a headache when I went there. She left her mother there cruelly.”

The woman’s behaviour has sparked a wider debate about filial piety and family values in Malaysian society.

