Malaysia Criticizes Sweden Over Quran Burning Incident

Malaysia has expressed stern criticism towards the Swedish government.

In a recent incident, an individual was permitted to burn the Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm during the Eidul Adha celebrations.

The act, viewed as a direct affront to Islam and its followers, has been described by Malaysian authorities as barbaric and uncivilized.

A Call for Respect and Tolerance

Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid has called out Sweden for crossing the boundary of religious sensitivity under the guise of freedom of speech and expression.

He said Swedish actions are seen as attacking Islam and declaring war against Muslims worldwide, provoking strong reactions.

Drawing on lessons from a similar incident in Denmark earlier this year, Mohd Azmi has warned Sweden about the potential repercussions of provoking international Muslims.

The patience of the Muslim community, Malaysia asserts, has limits.

Sweden, as a secular country that adheres to freedom of speech and expression, should not cross the line of religious sensitivity by allowing insults against religion. Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid urging Sweden to exercise respect for all religions and to consider the potential for communal clashes.

Potential Impact on Bilateral Relations

The incident has raised concerns about the potential impact on bilateral relations between Malaysia and Sweden.

Despite positive trade relations, Malaysia has clarified that disrespect towards the Quran is a red line that should not be crossed.

Mohd Azmi added that the world community had questioned Sweden’s commitment to peace, given its association with the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious accolades.

Allowing such an act under the banner of freedom of expression contradicts the principles of peace that Sweden is supposed to symbolize.

Urgent Need for Policy Review

The Swedish government has been urged to take appropriate action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

It has been suggested that Sweden’s policies on freedom of expression should be reviewed to ensure they do not provide a platform for religious insult or provoke communal unrest.

This incident underscores Malaysia’s commitment to mutual respect between races and religions, considered a sacred value and a pillar of unity in the country.

Meanwhile, some Malaysians are already calling for a boycott of Swedish brands.

