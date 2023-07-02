Chinese Female Tourist Scammed Of RM4,500 At KLIA

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) has confirmed that a Chinese female tourist defrauded RM4,500 by scammers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The incident, reported on social media, has been handed over to the police for investigation.

According to a report by Sin Chew, the victim shared her ordeal on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media platform in China.

While checking her luggage at the airport, she encountered a tomboy who claimed to be a Singaporean.

The suspect said she needed money to pay for her extra check-in luggage.

The two went to an ATM together, where the victim withdrew RM1,500 three times and gave a total of RM4,500 to the other party.

The suspect claimed she had asked her mother to return the money but disappeared while preparing for boarding.

The victim reported the case to the police station on the 5th floor of the airport.

MAHB Assures Cooperation With The Police

In response to the incident, MAHB stated that airport security has cooperated with the Malaysian police and provided all relevant information.

The company also emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority and urged all passengers to remain vigilant at the airport.

MAHB has confirmed that the police have arrested the suspect but declined to comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s post on Xiaohongshu has been forwarded and discussed by netizens, with some private messaging the woman to share similar experiences.

The incident serves as a reminder for all travellers to be cautious and aware of potential scams at the airport.

READ MORE: Minister Says Tourist Asked To Pay RM18,000 Bribe At KLIA

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.