Is That Lewis Hamilton At A Sekolah Kebangsaan In KL?

Students at SMK Seri Keramat in Kuala Lumpur received an unexpected and thrilling visit from 7-time Formula One Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

While the visit was not publicised much, it surfaced on Twitter this morning by way of a video shared by @Fazreenidham who expressed his surprise that Hamilton was at the school.

The British racing star’s appearance at the high school was a rare and exciting opportunity for the students, who were thrilled to meet the renowned athlete.

The Twitter user also posted a video of Hamilton interacting with the students.

It was revealed that Hamilton’s visit was part of a program supported by Petronas and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, for which he currently races.

Ahshdhshahshs right before ni dia senyum kat aku!!! pic.twitter.com/1uy4n1pcRk — fazz (@FazreenIdham) March 15, 2024

Hamilton’s visit was a part of the “Towards Sustainable Communities” initiative, a collaboration between the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) and Petrosains, to celebrate Petronas’s 50th anniversary.

Hamilton, along with a team of assistants, actively participated in the event’s festivities.

Lewis datang sekolah Keramat sebab ni pic.twitter.com/5JzVMyZSSs — fazz (@FazreenIdham) March 15, 2024

The news of Hamilton’s visit quickly spread across social media, with many local netizens expressing shock and envy at the students and staff of SMK Seri Keramat.

Some joked that Hamilton’s visit was to join the school for iftar this evening.

Others expressed how this surprise visit was unexpected, and definitely not on their bingo card.

"Lewis Hamilton in Keramat" was not on my 2024 bingo card. https://t.co/ZNkAiQznDZ — Lee Seng Foo🇲🇾李成富 (@sengfoo88) March 15, 2024

Hamilton’s visit to Malaysia also drew comparisons to a previous encounter with fans at a Petronas petrol station in Penchala Link, further highlighting his popularity and the excitement surrounding his presence in the country.

While it remains unclear how long Hamilton will be in Kuala Lumpur, it is hoped that he enjoys his time here and that his visit leaves a lasting impression on the students of SMK Seri Keramat.

The impressions he left on Malaysian Twitter meanwhile were immediately impressive as he was on the top trending list earlier, and remains there at the time of writing.

Not only were Malaysians sharing the video of his visit, those overseas also jumped on the bandwagon.

Imagine going to school on a normal day and bumping into THE Sir Lewis Hamilton 🤩🤩🤩… this would instantly make my entire week!



🎥 [@FazreenIdham]pic.twitter.com/NXWhMVEO5N — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) March 15, 2024

