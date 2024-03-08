Possible Tabling Of Social Work Profession Bill This Year Welcomed By MASW, UNICEF

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the Social Work Profession Bill is aimed to be tabled in Parliament this year after resolving outstanding issues.

She said this in response to a question put forward by DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“The government had in principle agreed to table the Bill in 2019. The ministry had also begun to present the Bill for vetting by the Attorney General’s Chambers in June 2021.

“However, there were issues involving legal and policy matters which needed a review for finalisation before follow-up action could be taken.

“Our initial target is that the Bill be tabled this year, that’s our target, in the hope that all issues raised during the coordination between agencies will be resolved and finalised according to plan,” Nancy responded during Question Time in Parliament two days ago, as reported by Malay Mail.

UNICEF and the Malaysian Association of Social Workers (MASW) said they welcomed the tabling of the Social Work Profession Bill this year.

With World Social Work Day approaching on 19 March, we want to highlight the importance of this bill that will recognize and empower social workers in Malaysia. The Social Work Bill, first announced by the Cabinet in a 6 Point Memorandum in April 2010, will establish a comprehensive framework for the social work profession, benefitting the most vulnerable MASW

The Social Work Profession Bill in Malaysia aims to ensure the recognition of social workers and enhance social services for children, their families, and communities.

This includes over 18,000 child victims of sexual crimes reported to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) over the past six years. It signifies a crucial first step to ensure the recognition of social workers, as well as the enhancement of social services for children, their families, and their communities MASW

The bill will provide social workers with adequate resources, training, and support, and will be recognized for their work.

This will elevate the status of social workers and reinforce public trust in their services. The bill aligns Malaysia with ASEAN neighbors like the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, who regulate the profession.

The bill also calls for an independent regulatory body to ensure the quality and standards of Malaysian social workers.

It should include a minimum education qualification in Social Work, either a Diploma or a Degree, and ongoing professional development for existing social workers.

