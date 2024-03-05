Jerantut MP Wants Asam Rong & Ikan Patin Tempoyak In Heritage List, But It’s Already There Since 2009

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin suggested asam rong or asam rom (pic right) and ikan patin tempoyak to be included in the Malaysian food heritage list.

Khairil explained that both dishes are enjoyed by the public and have halal-status as compared to “the previous issue,” referring to bak kut teh being listed as one of the many heritage dishes.

It’s more appropriate and helps increase the income of Jerantut citizens and increase the number of domestic and international tourists visiting Jerantut. Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin said in Dewan Rakyat

However, people quickly pointed out that asam rong and ikan patin tempoyak were included in the heritage food list in 2009.

Screenshot of the heritage food list

On 23 February 2024, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing announced that bak kut teh would be officially listed as one of Malaysia’s national heritage dishes.

The decision did not sit well with some politicians since bak kut teh is not halal.

A national heritage dish refers to food with origins in Malaysia. Bak kut teh has roots in the Hokkien community in Port Klang.

“Bak” means meat and the dish can also be made using chicken or fish, not necessarily pork only.

Who is Khairil Nizam Khirudin?

Khairil Nizam is a PAS MP who is also an engineer. He was formerly the party’s information chief.

