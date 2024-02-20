GOLD 1 Goes To YDP Agong For A Whopping RM1.5 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim is now the owner of licence plate number GOLD 1.

He won the bidding for the licence plates at a whopping RM1.5 million, which according to the post shared by his official Facebook page, is also the highest bidding amount in the nation’s history.

The special GOLD series was announced last month. It is in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Federal Territories Day.

Bidding opened 1 February and closed 5 February at 10pm.

The bidding was done online via the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) e-bid system.

A symbolic plate bearing GOLD 1 was presented to the King by Transport Minister Anthony Loke today.

As reported by FMT, the Agong said the bidding would help the ministry fund initiatives such as the distribution of helmets to motorists and PERKESO contributions for taxi drivers.

No stranger to licence plate bidding, the King previously won the bid for FF1 for RM1.2 million, F1, V1, W1N and WWW1 back in 2012.

