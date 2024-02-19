Unlucky Customer Pays For More Than 10 Caps After Spilling Coffee In The Shop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s a good reason why clothing shops do not allow customers to bring in food and drinks. Accidents are still bound to happen even if customers are confident they won’t spill or drop their food.

The point was made when a netizen shared how she had to pay for all the caps she accidentally damaged when her drink spilt inside the shop.

Based on the pictures shared on Penang Kini’s Facebook page, the customer spilt her coffee on the floor and the liquid splattered on several caps on display.

A picture showing a long receipt indicated that the customer paid for the damages whether she liked it or not. However, the total cost of the damage was not disclosed.

According to Oriental Daily, she had to pay the price of more than ten caps in the store which were stained.

Her unfortunate incident is a good reminder to all to be careful while carrying food and drinks into clothing stores. Better yet, don’t bring food and drink items in at all.

Another similar incident took place in April last year when a child brought a bottle of nail polish into a Levi’s Outlet and spilt the contents on a few branded shirts and jeans.

The child’s father had to pay RM5,593 for the stained clothes.

READ MORE: Tomok Ends Up With Over RM5k Levi’s Clothes After 2-Year-Old Daughter Spills Nail Polish In Store

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.