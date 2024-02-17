[Watch] Kuala Kubu Bharu Forest On Fire Due To Open Burning

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A forest in Kuala Kubu Bharu went up in flames yesterday (16 February) in the evening.

According to Selangor JBPM Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, the fire department received a call around 6.10pm.

Members from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene. They were also aided by seven volunteer fire engines from surrounding areas, including Sabak Bernam, to extinguish the fire.

The fire razed approximately one acre (0.4 hectares) of the forest and almost reached the Kuala Kubu Bharu JPJ office.

Reports indicate that the fire was caused by burning used tyres in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The public is urged not to perform open burning in this hot weather to prevent instances of fire.

