Penang-Born Hock Tan Now Part Of Meta’s Board Of Directors

Penang-born Tan Hock Eng now sits on the board of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

I am pleased to join the Meta Board and contribute to achieving the company’s vision. Meta has an incredible role to play in the next-generation of computing as it evolves its platform and apps offerings for the future. I look forward to working with Mark, the broader team and the other Board members on Meta’s technology and business journey. Tan Hock Eng @ Hock Tan

But who is he? For the uninitiated, in the realm of America’s top-earning CEOs, renowned figures like Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, and Zuckerberg of Facebook fame dominate the scene.

Yet, defying all expectations, a Malaysian sits in the prestigious list.

Tan or Hock Tan is the man behind Broadcom, a global technology company that specializes in designing and developing semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.

At one point he was the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in America.

Also joining Tan on the board of Meta is former Enron executive John Arnold.

I’m excited to share that Hock Tan and John Arnold are joining Meta’s board of directors. As we focus on building AGI, having directors with deep expertise in silicon and energy infrastructure will help us execute our long term vision. Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta

Early Life

Born and raised in Penang Tan’s passion for technology emerged at a young age, prompting him to pursue a career in the field.

In 1971, Tan received a scholarship to pursue his studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With this opportunity, he embarked on a journey to the United States, where he would begin a fresh chapter in his life.

In 1975, Tan completed his studies at MIT with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Within the same year, he also obtained a Master’s degree in the same field.

After that, for a short time, Tan pursued a stint as a research engineer at Union Carbide.

Following that, he recognized that his educational journey was not yet complete and he enrolled at Harvard Business School and successfully obtained his MBA degree in 1979.

Tan also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the National University of Singapore, where he honed his technical skills and laid the foundation for his future success.

Climbing Ranks

After completing his education, Tan embarked on his professional journey, joining Singapore’s Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing in 1985.

He swiftly climbed the ranks, showcasing his expertise in engineering and management.

In 1996, he joined Broadcom as one of its earliest employees, marking the beginning of a remarkable tenure with the company.

Over the years, Tan has also held various key positions within Broadcom, including Vice President of Engineering, Senior Vice President, and President of the company’s broadband communications business.

In return, his exceptional leadership qualities and strategic insights propelled him to the role of CEO of Broadcom in 2006.

Broadcom Success

Under his leadership, Broadcom has received numerous accolades, including industry awards for innovation and excellence.

Broadcom, which is well known as an international supplier of semiconductor technologies, based in California, earned US$103.2 million in 2017.

In addition to his responsibilities at Broadcom, Tan also actively participates in industry organizations and initiatives.

A father of two adult children with autism, Tan has been actively involved in philanthropy, generously donating millions of dollars towards autism research throughout the years.

In 2020, Tan and his wife Lisa Yang, who hails from Singapore and worked as an investment banker on Wall Street until her retirement, made a remarkable contribution of $28 million to MIT, specifically for the establishment of the Yang-Tan Center for Molecular Therapeutics in Neuroscience.

Prior to this, they had already made a significant donation of $20 million to Harvard Medical School, which played a vital role in the creation of the Tan-Yang Center for Autism Research.

Additionally, Tan and Yang have shown their commitment to supporting charitable causes at their respective alma maters.

