Malaysia-China Dragon Parade In Melaka Looks Good But Netizen Attempts Racist Spin

Chinese New Year starts in a few days but there is already a video trying to put a racist spin on the celebrations.

The TikTok video showed a large group of people, who looked like students, carrying a large yellow and red dragon down a road.

The sides of the dragon were interspersed with Malaysia and China flags.

The video caption reads, “So much embarrassment for this race. Chinese flag, what’s up?! (Bersungguh-sungguh malunya kaum ni. Bendera Cina apahal?!).”

Why are they carrying a huge dragon anyway?

The dragon was a part of the dragon parade held in Jonker Street, Melaka. It was a huge effort undertaken by students from Malaysia and China to enter the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) on 2 February 2024 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The dragon replica measuring 588 ft (179.2m) with a head weighing 60kg successfully broke the records and made a mark in MBOR.

Due to the dragon’s length and weight, it was held up by more than 180 individuals as they marched down the road.

A video posted by Melaka Hari Ini on Facebook showed the festive atmosphere as the dragon snaked its way through shoplots with lanterns hanging overhead.

Tourists stopped to snap pictures of the event and watched other entertainment such as dances.

Melaka tourism, heritage, art, and culture deputy exco, Datuk Zaidi Attan, graced the event, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malaysia’s diplomatic ties with China and Visit Melaka 2024.

He shared that Malaysia has had good ties with China for many years and it should continue to be fostered.

Datuk Zaidi added that we should harmonise both cultures to bring more good fortune (ong) in the Year of the Dragon.

