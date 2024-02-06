FamilyMart Malaysia Says Itochu Aviation Will End MoU With Israeli’s Elbit Systems

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There were calls to boycott FamilyMart in Malaysia after people discovered that Itochu Aviation, a subsidiary of Itochu Corporation, has ties with an Israeli defence company called Elbit Systems.

In March 2023, Itochu Aviation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nippon Aircraft Supply and Elbit Systems to import defence technologies into Japan for the nation’s national security.

FamilyMart Malaysia issued a statement yesterday (5 February) to announce Itochu Aviation’s termination of the signed agreement with Elbit Systems and Nippon Aircraft Supply.

FamilyMart Malaysia reiterates our stand that we do not support violence and killing. FamilyMart Malaysia does not contribute to or donate to or deal with Israel. FamilyMart Malaysia said in the statement

FamilyMart Co., Ltd Japan said Itochu Aviation is terminating the MoU in support of the Japanese government’s support of the recent International Court of Justice order, which includes preventing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a press conference, Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura clarified that the import of defence equipment was for Japan’s security and is not in any way related to the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Tsuyoshi added that the company has suspended new activities related to the MoU and planned to end the MoU by the end of February.

How to boycott responsibly?

Emotions can run high when you’re passionate about something. However, it’s important to remember to boycott responsibly and not let your emotions take over lest you make a mistake.

As a precaution, it’s better to stick to the list prepared by the BDS movement and fully understand why specific companies are on the boycott list.

