Citizens Mull The Convenience Of Using Melaka’s Touch Point Kiosk In Busy City

In achieving the smart city status, Melaka recently launched the Melaka Touch Point and the Environment Sensor Station-15 (ESS-15).

The ESS-15 covers several locations in the council’s administrative area to monitor air quality standards and to help declare the state a ‘Clean Air Zone.’

The data collected includes temperature, carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO2), air humidity, rainfall, noise, wind speed, and direction.

Meanwhile, the Melaka Touch Point Kiosk was launched to help road users and tourists plan their journey in the bustling city.

The touch screen kiosk contains data from Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) i-Traffic, MBMB Smart City, Melaka History, MBMB i-Procurement, and MBMB innovations such as the Smart Online Warning Project.

Visitors can get information on alternative roads to use during congestion on main roads and see how packed the parking lots are.

However, some netizens have wondered how convenient or useful it is to have the Melaka Touch Point Kiosk in the busy city.

They pointed out that people will still have to park their vehicle somewhere before they can get out and scroll on the touch screen kiosk.

They added that the kiosk is exposed to the elements and possible vandalism, making it inconvenient for people to use the tool meaningfully.

Some added that it was still better to check for the same information on the respective websites or use an app such as the MBMB i-Traffic app launched in September 2022.

MBMB Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said 74,183 users have accessed the MBMB i-Traffic app since its launch.

Melaka dahla jem.



Nak tahu parking mana yang available, kena cari skrin ni, parking tepi jalan, dan scroll skrin ni utk cari kat kawasan mana yang ada parking.



Bodoh tak?



Yes. pic.twitter.com/4rP22xXnpU — Picky (@pickyhn) January 13, 2024

Touch screen ni tak patut wujud pun. Nak pasang outdoor screen macam ni bukan murah.



patutnya buat je signbord merata tempat yang boleh orang scan QR terus masuk ke portal yang pegawai ni promote — Picky (@pickyhn) January 13, 2024

Skrin ni kalau dalam shopping complex atau tempat berangin mmg enjoy la nak scroll bagai utk carian apa2..tapi ngko nak cari parking, anak dah nangis, ngko rasa ada masa nak turun n enjoy scrolling? Mesti baby boomers punya idea brilliant ni..berapa tier punya project ni? — Ekhsan (@NoorEkhsan87) January 13, 2024

Ini salah 1 projek failed, sebabnya ada org melaka kata boleh view dlm website nya..buat apa letak dekat tempat letak terdedah mcm tu..tak ada berbumbung..ini kalau kena panas sentiasa, lepas tu kena hujan pula..alamat tak lama lg jd pulang tak kembali lg..selain itu, kalau org… — ₳łⱤ₮Ɇ₥₱Ø ™ ₣Ⱡł₱ 🎭 (@Loverboxs) January 14, 2024

