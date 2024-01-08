Netizens Argue Vista Coffee Is Just Rebranded Starbucks, Dublin Airport Says No

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens have taken it upon themselves to warn others to be aware of a new café that could be a rebranded Starbucks.

This worry stemmed from a Twitter post by Dublin Airport announcing a new café called Vista Coffee. However, some people realized the café still sported a small menu featuring Starbucks drinks.

This led to some groups believing Vista Coffee could be a front for Starbucks. Since the escalation of the Israel and Palestine war last October, Starbucks worldwide have faced boycotts.

Twitter user Dean (@DeanOrDeen) tagged Starbucks and said they forgot to remove the signage in their alleged rebranding efforts.

Dean also warned others to stay vigilant if Vista Coffee comes to Malaysia and takes over old Starbucks premises.

Dear @Starbucks. You forgot to change the menu when you changed the signage.



Nescaya benda sama akan sampai ke Malaysia. Stay vigilant . Nampak je Vista Coffee or previous premise of SB tetiba tukar, bgtau.#BDS #BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/U8NwfqQFi6 pic.twitter.com/wIMlfKiZcV — Dean or Deen (@DeanOrDeen) January 7, 2024

Is Vista Coffee in Dublin Airport actually Starbucks?

Vista Coffee currently occupies the former Starbucks premises in Dublin Airport Terminal 1. The former Starbucks café is easily recognisable due to its circular bar.

According to Dublin Airport, Vista Coffee is just a temporary brand and the unit will change to something else soon.

In Dublin Airport’s statement to Lovin Dublin, the Starbucks outlet closed at the end of December as their contract ended.

A new operator has since taken over the unit and a “great local brand” will be permanently moving in to serve customers in spring this year.

During this transition period, the new operator has opened the unit temporarily under the Vista brand with a deal with the previous occupier to use their fixtures and fittings.

The deal included the previous occupier to supply them with their products temporarily.

Dublin Airport added that the change is part of a major overhaul of the food and beverage offerings in T1 and T2.

Over the coming months, several units will be operating temporarily under generic brands while fit-out works are carried out.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.