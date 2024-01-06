Perodua Agrees To Buy Clerk’s Spoiled Perodua Bezza At Full Price

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perodua has agreed to buy the spoiled vehicle from a clerk in Segamat, Johor, at full price after the issue went viral.

With this latest development, she no longer has to pay the monthly instalments and would be refunded for her previous payments.

Perodua has also offered her to purchase a second car with the same monthly loan rate. She can choose to accept this offer or buy another car.

I have to make a decision in seven days. Thank you Perodua for this decision. Nagakanni wrote on Facebook

Nagakanni also thanked netizens for supporting her in exercising her consumer rights and helped expedite the solution.

What happened to Nagakanni’s car?

Nagakanni, 31, bought a new Perodua Bezza from a vehicle sales centre in Segamat on 17 October 2023. However, the car wouldn’t start after almost eight hours later.

This ensued in a nightmare, including Perodua claiming to have found sugar in the car’s engine and Nagakanni having to service monthly instalments (amounting to RM537 per month) for the car she could not drive.

She was also allegedly asked to take up a new loan for a new car. Nagakanni wrote on Facebook that she did not receive any updates from Perodua as of 2 January 2024 and asked netizens for help.

