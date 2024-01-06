Malaysian Influencer MsPuiYi To Pursue Master’s Degree In The UK

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian OnlyFans and content creator Ms Pui Yi recently announced she is set to embark on a Master’s degree in Leadership and Management.

Based on her Instagram post, she will be heading to the United Kingdom to further her studies at York St John University.

Her announcement to pursue a Masters degree was met with support from her fans.

Fans said she might be the most famous student in her class and wished her all the best.

Image: ms_puiyi/ IG

Pui Yi previously graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in an unspecified Business major in November 2022.

While she did not say which university she attended, the graduation video she posted on TikTok showed her degree was likely awarded by the University of Greenwich and Troy University.

Ms Pui Yi previously said her childhood dream was to become a surgeon but the dream was dashed due to the lack of funds to study medicine.

In February 2023, she set up a scholarship fund totalling USD1 million (RM4.65 million) to help students who were once in her shoes.

The MsPuiYi Scholarship Fund was open to students from around the world.

Each student will receive USD1,000 (RM4,650) to pursue any field they are interested in and also a hardship grant during their studies. A business startup grant will also be given upon graduation.

Ms Pui Yi is widely known for her adult content, but she has also kept an active career as a DJ and dabbled as an actress.

She also manages her own brand and business ventures and has since rejoined OnlyFans in September with toned-down content.

