Riad Asmat Resigns As AirAsia CEO, Appointed To Group’s Board Of Advisers

Riad Asmat has been appointed to AirAsia Aviation Group’s (AAG) board of advisers after announcing his resignation as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its subsidiary AirAsia Bhd effective 31 December 2023.

Riad joined AirAsia as its CEO on 10 January 2018 and was responsible for managing the company’s Malaysia-based operations.

Riad also announced the news of his resignation on his personal Instagram account. At the time, he hinted that he might transition into a possible advisory role at AirAsia.

He thanked his wonderful AllStars for their undying support through the good and bad times while he led them.

It was truly an honour to have been given the opportunity to work with each and everyone one of you throughout these years. I will continue to always pray for you all to have continued success, to always be safe, healthy and to be the true AllStars that this organization is very privileged to have. Riad Asmat wrote on his personal Instagram account

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AAG, confirmed that Riad will remain an integral part of AirAsia by joining the board of advisers.

AAG’s statement on Saturday said Riad will provide consultancy work for Capital A Aviation Services. Riad will also remain on the board of ground handling unit Ground Team Red, a joint venture between AirAsia Malaysia and SATS Ltd.

All our operations will continue as usual, unaffected by this transition. We look forward to continuing our journey with his guidance and have full confidence in the capable hands of the team while ensuring a smooth transition when the new CEO is appointed. Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group (AAG)

The airline group said Riad had played a crucial role in navigating the airline through the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

AirAsia added that there will be additional updates on the company and personnel restructuring within the group in due course.

News of Riad’s resignation comes a week after Tunku Mahmood Fawzy stepped down as AirAsia X’s chairman.

Mahmood Fawzy took on the role in August 2023 replacing Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz who has held the position since 2013.

