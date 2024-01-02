Driving License, Road Tax Can Be Renewed On MyJPJ App Starting 1 Feb

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians can renew their driving license and road tax through the MyJPJ app starting 1 February 2024.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this new feature will be launched in phases with the initial stages involving private motor vehicles only.

The new license renewal feature on the app hopes to help citizens save time and cost, and reduce traffic at JPJ counters.

To encourage people to use the digital driving licence (e-LMM), Loke said those who chose to use e-LLM during renewal will enjoy an RM5 rebate.

The rebate is valid from 1 February to 31 December 2024. This initiative is applicable for those who choose e-LMM while renewing their license at JPJ counters, mySIKAP portal, MyJPJ app, and JPJ partners such as Pos Malaysia and MyEG Services Berhad.

The initiative is only for Malaysians and does not apply to foreigners or long-term permit holders, MyKAS cardholders, and MyPR cardholders.

A glimpse of the allegedly new driving license posted by Paul Tan (@paultantk) featured no driver’s photo and a mostly pink background.

However, the sample of the license stated that it was a driving license renewal slip and garnered some questions from netizens.

Why it says "slip pembaharuan lesen memandu" instead of just "lesen memandu"? Is this not lesen memandu? — Kucing Tersakiti 🐾 (@arhmn__) January 2, 2024

