Technician Killed In Freak Accident While Fixing Lift In Penang

A freak accident on the job resulted in the death of a technician in Penang.

28-year-old R. Tinesh Kumar was in the midst of repairing a lift at a shopping complex in Jalan Burmah, Penang when his head was trapped in between the lift’s doors.

Due to serious head injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II, Ahmad Rezki Faris Ismail, his team received an emergency call at 4.45pm and rushed to the scene.

As reported by Berita Harian, when the fire and rescue department arrived, they discovered two maintenance workers stuck in the lift; Tinesh and his 53-year-old co-worker.

Tinesh, whose head was stuck between the doors, was unconscious.

Ahmad Rezki said they managed to pry the lift’s door open.

Tinesh’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital for post-mortem, and the case was handed over to the police for further action.

The other victim was sent to the hospital for further medical assistance.

At the time of the incident, Tinesh, who was on duty at the time, reportedly arrived at the site to check on the lift before it suddenly started moving.

As a result, his head became stuck between the doors.

