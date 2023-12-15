Puma Confirms Agreement With Israeli Football Association Will Not Be Extended

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In light of recent reports regarding Puma’s sponsorship of the Israel Football Association (IFA), the company has confirmed that their agreement with IFA will not be extended beyond the current term ending 2024.

This follows a strategy review which aims to optimise the brand’s Sports Marketing Portfolio.

At Puma, we understand that strategic partnerships naturally evolve, and are confident that this new direction will allow us to continue innovating and leading the way in the sports fashion industry. Puma

The brand has been the target of mass boycott, even more so since the conflict in Gaza intensified on 7 October.

The Malaysian branch of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Movement (BDS) celebrated the news on Twitter, saying, “BDS works!“

BDS Malaysia has long been advocating for a boycott of Puma, having handed a petition to the main and sole distributor of Puma in Malaysia back in 2021.

While it does appear that the termination of Puma’s IFA sponsorship is linked to the current boycott, a report in Time said the decision was made a year ago.

It is also said that their sponsorship deal with Serbia is set to expire next year.

With Israel at 75 in the FIFA rankings, it is said that the market there is limited for kit sales, Time cited a Financial Times report.

