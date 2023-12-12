Cabinet Reshuffle: Dr Dzul Returns As Health Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a reshuffle of the unity government’s cabinet after much speculation.

Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan who was appointed senator this morning is now the Second Finance Minister.

Meanwhile Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan moves to the Works Ministry as a deputy minister.

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani is now part of the cabinet, taking over the Plantation and Commodities portfolio from Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

While Fadillah remains as Deputy Prime Minister alongside Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he will also hold the portfolio of a new ministry: Energy Transition and Public Utilities.

Another significant change is that the Communications and Digital Ministry is now split in two: Fahmi Fadzil is the Communications Minister while Gobind Singh Deo returns to the Cabinet as Digital Minister.

Fahmi’s deputy is Teo Nie Ching and Datuk Ugak Kumbong is Gobind’s.

As speculated, Dr Zaliha Mustafa moves out of the Health Ministry with Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad making a return to his old portfolio. She has been made Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories).

Only one Cabinet member was dropped completely; V Sivakumar who was previously Human Resources Minister.

Changes in 2023 Unity Government Cabinet:

NEW MINISTRIES:

Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities

Minister – Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy – Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (previously deputy Local Government Development minister)

Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability

Minister – Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

Deputy – Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii

Ministry of Communications

Minister – Fahmi Fadzil

Deputy – Teo Nie Ching

Ministry of Digital

Minister – Gobind Singh Deo

Deputy – Datuk Ugak Anak Kumbong (previously Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions)

NEW NAMES:

Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan – Second Finance Minister

Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad – Health Minister

Steven Sim – Human Resources Minister

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani – Plantation and Commodities Minister

Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad – Deputy Women Development, Family and Community Minister

M. Kulasegaran – Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform)

Datuk R Ramanan – Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister

Wong Kah Woh – Deputy Education Minister

K Saraswathy – Deputy Unity Minister (previously deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives minister)

Dr Zulkifli Hasan – Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

CHANGES:

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan – Foreign Minister (previously Defence Minister)

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin – Defence Minister (previously Higher Education Minister)

Dr Zaliha Mustafa – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Federal Territories (previously Health Minister)

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali – Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (previously Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions)

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir – Higher Education Minister (previously Foreign Minister)

Lim Hui Ying – Deputy Finance Minister (previously Deputy Education Minister)

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan – Deputy Works Minister (previously deputy Finance minister)

Datuk Mustapha Mohd Yunus Sakmud – Deputy Higher Education Minister (previously deputy Human Resources minister)

Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup – Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister (previously deputy Science, Technology and Innovation minister)

Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu – Deputy Local Government Development Minister (previously deputy Women Development, Family and Community minister)

Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal – Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister (previously deputy Higher Education minister)

Datuk Chan Foong Hin – Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister (previously deputy Agriculture and Food Security minister)

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad – Deputy Human Resources Minister (previously deputy Works minister)

