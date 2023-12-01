Johor Establishes Country’s First Ever LGBT Rehab Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bid to rehabilitate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community, the Johor government will establish an Islamic rehabilitation centre starting in July next year.

The chairman of the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said the rehabilitation centre is the first to be established in the country.

The Johor government has allocated RM400,00 for the centre, which aims to help those who have deviated from their faith and those who have been convicted of criminal offences under the Syariah Court’s Enactment 26-Musahaqah.

The centre aims to guide and restore those who wish to repent, as well as cultivate awareness of the right path.

The centre is currently preparing capital assets in its office and male and female trainee dormitories. The centre’s purpose is not only to guide and restore those who wish to repent but also to cultivate awareness.

“Currently, this rehabilitation centre is in the process of preparing capital assets in the office and male and female trainee dormitories,” he said, as quoted by Berita Harian on 29 November.

Mohd Fared, who is also a member of the Semerah State Legislative Assembly, said this after answering a question posed by the Maharani assemblyman, Abdul Aziz Talib, during the Johor State Legislative Assembly Session in Kota Iskandar.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.