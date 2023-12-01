19YO Alleges Rape By Father Figure Over Two Weeks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a father figure (bapa angkat) for two weeks in her own room.

It is understood that the incident happened at the Sungai Tengi Kanan housing area in Tanjong Karang, Selangor.

The incident came to light when the mother of the victim took her to the police station to make a report.

According to Kuala Selangor District Police Chief, Superintendent Ramli Kasa, the last time the girl was raped by the suspect was at 1am, on 27 March.

The suspect had allegedly entered the victim’s room and raped her.

“This happened two weeks in a row since the victim lived with the suspect. The victim was then sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, and an examination confirmed that she was raped,” Ramli said, as quoted by Harian Metro.

He also said that after the incident, the 43-year-old suspect disappeared.

However, on 26 November (Sunday), the suspect was finally tracked down and arrested in the Seri Alam district, Johor.

The case is being investigated under Section 376(B) of the Penal Code.

