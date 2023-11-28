[Watch] 13YO Boy In Kedah Who Attempted To Stab Grab Driver Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 13-year-old boy in Kedah allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old Grab driver after an attempt to rob money from the driver on 27 November.

BuletinTV3 reported that the incident took place at Lorong Teja 12, Taman Keladi, in Sungai Petani around 5.43pm.

In the dashcam footage, the young boy sat behind the driver while pointing out the directions.

Based on their conversation, the boy seemingly led the driver in a circle around the neighbourhood. This made the driver angry and he gently told off the child.

It’s believed the boy allegedly had asked to borrow money earlier. According to BuletinTV3, the boy asked the driver for RM50 to help pay the house rent.

The driver said he didn’t have money and would have to drop off the child at the said location. The boy changed his mind and asked to be dropped back home in Bandar Sri Astana so he could get money to pay the fare.

However, upon reaching Bandar Sri Astana, the boy asked the driver to send him back to Taman Keladi and gave the driver RM18. The boy then led the driver past several small lanes and this made the driver angry.

Upon reaching the destination, the driver asked for an additional RM9 fee. The boy handed over RM20.

While the uncle counted the change from his pocket, the boy took out a knife and stabbed the uncle in the torso.

The uncle grabbed hold of the boy’s hand and bit it until the boy released him. The boy then ran away without the money.

Fortunately, the uncle wasn’t injured and escaped alive because the knife couldn’t go through the seatbelt.

A woman, Alice Owi on Facebook, believed to be the uncle’s daughter-in-law, said the young boy had been apprehended by the police. She was glad her father-in-law was unhurt in the scary incident.

Kuala Muda police chief Assistant Commissioner Zaidy Che Hassan confirmed the incident and said the boy was arrested around 10pm, two hours after the incident.

The police confiscated a 25cm knife. The boy, the eldest of four siblings, also tested negative for drugs and possessed no prior criminal records.

The police said the boy did not come from a troubled family. He will be remanded starting on 28 November to help with the investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery.

Netizens also expressed their relief that the uncle wasn’t injured. They were glad the uncle managed to record the incident on the dashcam as evidence.

The people online also criticised the boy for his poor behaviour and wondered what drove him to attempt robbery.

A netizen was upset because they believed the uncle was trying to give the boy some pocket money too.

