Malaysia Airlines Passengers Stranded In Mumbai, No Passports Or News About Rescheduled Flight

Malaysia Airlines passengers were stranded at Mumbai International Airport (BOM) for hours after the flight diverted due to technical issues.

November 26, 2023

Passengers on a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from London to Kuala Lumpur complained of being left stranded in India after their flight was rerouted to Mumbai International Airport (BOM) due to technical issues.

The plane landed in Mumbai around 3.54pm (Mumbai time) on 24 November.

The passengers were supposed to stop at Doha for a layover flight. Some passengers have voiced their dissatisfaction online when they were kept in the dark and alleged that ground staff didn’t know what to do.

Passengers at the airport allegedly waited for more than 6 hours and had their passports held by the airport’s immigration officers.

According to Scoop, the stranded passengers only received food after they were given rooms in Westin Mumbai around midnight.

The next day, the passengers were called back from their hotel. They allegedly did not receive any news or updates about their rescheduled flights.

They were stranded in the airport again, adding further frustration and stress.

MAS has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

