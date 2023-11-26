Malaysia Airlines Passengers Stranded In Mumbai, No Passports Or News About Rescheduled Flight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Passengers on a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from London to Kuala Lumpur complained of being left stranded in India after their flight was rerouted to Mumbai International Airport (BOM) due to technical issues.

The plane landed in Mumbai around 3.54pm (Mumbai time) on 24 November.

The passengers were supposed to stop at Doha for a layover flight. Some passengers have voiced their dissatisfaction online when they were kept in the dark and alleged that ground staff didn’t know what to do.

Passengers at the airport allegedly waited for more than 6 hours and had their passports held by the airport’s immigration officers.

According to Scoop, the stranded passengers only received food after they were given rooms in Westin Mumbai around midnight.

The next day, the passengers were called back from their hotel. They allegedly did not receive any news or updates about their rescheduled flights.

They were stranded in the airport again, adding further frustration and stress.

MAS has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

@MAS unacceptable. Me and nearly 300 people got a flight to Malaysia. We had a problem stopped in India, Customs took passports so we can't leave and its been over 24 hours. Malaysia Airlines won't help and can't give answers to when we are leaving. Lots of money lost on connect pic.twitter.com/fpq104Merb — el02 (@el021363009) November 25, 2023

@MAS Hi Malaysia Airlines!! MH0165 stranded in Mumbai due to an emergency landing since yesterday. Elderly, babies and all of us standing waiting since 1 pm today and was stranded at the airport about 6 hours yesterday. Please send to Mumbai a flight, to send us to KL!!!! — Syibrah Naim (@SyibKQ) November 25, 2023

So many not yet booked on any flight. Ground staff are clueless and the next flight is in 2 hours. Some has no passport still! pic.twitter.com/n94cR5gW1a — aswin (@ashaswin) November 25, 2023

With passports withheld by the Immigration officers they have nowhere to go and no access to any facilities. At least provide them with a comfortable stay while waiting. AGAIN @MAS, its been almost 28 hours!Please be responsible and at least offer them some comfort — 11 (@1MANNNN) November 25, 2023

