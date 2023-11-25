Rompin Trader Loses RM96k After Falling For Hotel Review Job Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 47-year-old trader in Rompin lost RM96,000 after falling for a part-time job scam. The woman came across the job advertisement on Facebook last month.

Thinking she could earn fast money, she clicked on the link to get more information. She communicated with an unknown individual who told her the job only required her to write hotel reviews to boost hotel ratings on the Bookingterra application.

Once she successfully completes a task, she will receive daily payments. However, she has to pay a deposit to be part of the job scheme.

She made 20 transactions amounting RM96,504 into 12 different bank accounts before realising she was cheated. She failed to receive any payments for the jobs completed. She also failed to recover any of the funds lost.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman advised people not to easily fall for schemes offered on social media.

A search on Google about Bookingterra resulted in searches indicating it’s a fraudulent and malicious website.

Bookingterra was also reported in a site named Scam Watcher, a website to warn people of online scams.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.