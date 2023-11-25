Police Look For Man Who Allegedly Publicly Exposed Himself At Simpang Renggam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, an unidentified man was allegedly recorded when he exposed himself in public at Simpang Renggam, Johor on Thursday.

Based on the video, the man could be seen sitting on his motorcycle while talking on the phone when the indecent act allegedly happened.

In the video’s caption, anyone who comes across the man is advised to report it to the police for the safety of the public.

Based on the police statement, the police are now looking for the unidentified man.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the case will be investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code for gross indecency.

He urged anyone who recognizes the culprit or has any information to contact the district police headquarters at 014-3656822 or their direct line at 07-7784256.

