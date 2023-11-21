“Wrong Paper, Fam” Netizens Say After Fahmi Sends Defamation Suit To Papagomo Via Newspaper Ad

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has resorted to “serving the papers” to blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, popularly known as Papagomo, via an advertisement in The Star.

Through his lawyers, Fahmi delivered the summons to Papagomo through a newspaper ad, an act known as substituted service.

Fahmi said on Twitter that he filed a suit concerning defamatory claims about him made by Papagomo before the elections in August 2023.

According to Berita Harian, Papagomo claimed Fahmi gave a political lecture in a mosque in Rawang, Selangor.

Peguam saya telah cuba hubungi individu bernama Wan Muhammad Azri sejak beberapa bulan lalu. Ini berkait kenyataan fitnah yang dibuat individu tersebut terhadap saya sebelum PRN Ogos lalu.



Oleh sebab surat saman ini tidak dapat diserah tangan kepada beliau, Mahkamah telah… pic.twitter.com/qrKhucAGnG — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) November 21, 2023

Fahmi said his lawyers have tried to reach Papagomo for months but to no avail. Due to this, the Kuala Lumpur High Court decided that the summons be sent via substituted service on 6 November 2023.

This turn of events amused netizens with some saying Fahmi should have posted the advertisement in Malay newspapers such as Sinar Harian and Harakah.

A netizen also implied that Papagomo is active on TikTok so it might work better if the summon was posted on that platform instead.

Meanwhile, another person hoped that summons could be sent through social media one day so everyone could help tag the intended recipient.

Walaun tak baca The Star, YB.



YB kena post dalam Harakah. Tak pun Sinar Harian.



🤭 — Aiman Mo'eis (@AimanMoeis) November 21, 2023

member tu baca ke the star?harap dimasa akan datang datang writ saman boleh juga disampaikan melalui medsos.boleh ramai ramai tolong tag — EncikAnon (@nonsnonsnons) November 21, 2023

Dalam tiktok ada je.. Kenapa pula tak boleh cari? Nmpk sgt yg dicari itu penakut.. 🤣 — Kasi Langgar 🇲🇾❤️🇵🇸 #freePalestine (@southern_roar) November 21, 2023

