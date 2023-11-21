TRP
Now Reading
“Wrong Paper, Fam” Netizens Say After Fahmi Sends Defamation Suit To Papagomo Via Newspaper Ad
TRP
TRP

“Wrong Paper, Fam” Netizens Say After Fahmi Sends Defamation Suit To Papagomo Via Newspaper Ad

Fahmi said he has to send the summons to Papagomo through a substituted service since the latter was unreachable for months.

by
November 21, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has resorted to “serving the papers” to blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, popularly known as Papagomo, via an advertisement in The Star.

Through his lawyers, Fahmi delivered the summons to Papagomo through a newspaper ad, an act known as substituted service.

Fahmi said on Twitter that he filed a suit concerning defamatory claims about him made by Papagomo before the elections in August 2023.

According to Berita Harian, Papagomo claimed Fahmi gave a political lecture in a mosque in Rawang, Selangor.

Fahmi said his lawyers have tried to reach Papagomo for months but to no avail. Due to this, the Kuala Lumpur High Court decided that the summons be sent via substituted service on 6 November 2023.

This turn of events amused netizens with some saying Fahmi should have posted the advertisement in Malay newspapers such as Sinar Harian and Harakah.

A netizen also implied that Papagomo is active on TikTok so it might work better if the summon was posted on that platform instead.

Meanwhile, another person hoped that summons could be sent through social media one day so everyone could help tag the intended recipient.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd