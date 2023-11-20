[Watch] Bangsar’s Mamak Restaurant Workers Praised For Removing Fallen Trees In Rain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of mamak restaurant workers in Bangsar have been praised for clearing the roads of fallen trees during a downpour.

In a TikTok video posted by CNA videographer Salim Hanafiah (@salim.hanafiah), three to five workers in green uniforms and aprons could be seen moving fallen tree trunks off the road in the rain.

Despite the rain, the workers rushed out to help each other without any shade from umbrellas or raincoats.

Their quick action helped many road users that day who were blocked in by the large debris. It’s believed the men were from the mamak restaurant called Nasi Kandar Rasmeena.

Netizens thanked the men for their thoughtfulness and kind deeds. Some of the frequent customers confirmed that the employees have the best hearts and were grateful to have met such individuals.

A netizen said that if everyone behaved the same way, there would be no wars going on in the world.

