UteM’s Anugerah Diraja Recipient Highlights Education Inequality In Acceptance Speech

“Very loud and clear.”

This was what former PKR Youth deputy chief Thiban Subramaniam had to say about a speech given by Nahvin Muthusamy, the recipient of the Royal Award for Education at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

Very loud and clear! I am proud of Nhavin, the receiver of Anugerah Diraja in UTeM who boldly voiced out against the impartiality and politics in the Malaysian education system.



Government has changed, and leadership also has changed but our fate to get fair and equal… pic.twitter.com/Ne5flBbq3U — Thiban Subbramaniam 🇲🇾 (தீபன் சுப்ரமணியம்) (@Thiban_ben) November 19, 2023

At UTeM’s 19th convocation ceremony recently, Nahvin spoke about equal access to education and how it is presently lacking in Malaysia.

Nahvin graduated with a degree in computer science (artificial intelligence), according to Malaysia Gazette.

In his speech, Nahvin who hails from Negeri Sembilan, shared the story of his Indian friend, who, according to him, was much smarter and more talented but failed to get a matriculation placement after SPM.

“Eventhough we had almost the same results, except that I had one extra A, I managed to get into a matriculation programme, but my friend did not,” he said.

This affected his friend to a point that he went into depression.

Nahvin said he was surprised when he saw others who had the same results or not as good as his friend’s, managed to enter the matriculation programme.

He shared that his friend had died, but pointed out that should the same opportunity be accorded to him, it would have been his friend giving the speech on stage instead.

“Education should always be available to all, regardless of race, religion, and background. We need to give priority to meritocracy in our education system instead of the quota system introduced by the political parties to divide and separate us,” Nahvin said in his speech.

He also expressed hope that the Ministry of Education would take note of his voice for the minorities and bring forth the necessary changes.

He ended his speech by quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the renowned scientist and former Prime Minister of India, who said that our birth may be an event, but our death should be history.

In sharing a clip of the speech, Thiban said he was very proud of Nahvin, who has boldly voiced out against the politics and impartiality of Malaysia’s education system.

“The government has changed, and leadership also has changed but our fate to get fair and equal education opportunity based on meritocracy remains unchanged. His words speak my heart,” he said in his post.

He also said that he would continue to fight for this cause.

Many who saw the video appreciated the bold speech made by Nahvin.

Loud and Clear…but do you tink leaders that we voted will hear this ?. This is the same as wat our sister voice out at MRSM Penang few months ago but been single out imdly. Common on. Singing MGR song dsnt change this community fate. Action speaks. — PREMPUCHONG (@PREMPUCHONG) November 19, 2023

Yup, I support qualification based on meritocracy. but i guess Malaysia struggles to balance the evaluation of those underprivilleged and meritocracy based evaluation. hope something can be done. anyway, congrats for Mr. Nhavin graduation ceremony and a great speech to add — Amirul Haizad (@AmirulHaizad_AW) November 19, 2023

Being a minority and only a handful pass with flying colours, yet there’s always the issue of not being offered what they deserve,it’s obvious that there are people deliberately doing wrong things. Transparency is the best way to ensure fairness. — ANTMAN (@antjoe19) November 20, 2023

Regardless what race or religion you are Malaysian Constitution promises equal opportunity when comes to education..the question why this is not followed by whoever that comes to power…sembang perlembagaan2 tp tak follow jugak.. — Sanker Ganesh (@SankerGanesh6) November 20, 2023

