STPM Not a Second-Class Academic Programme, Recognised by Over 2,000 Universities Worldwide – Fadhlina Sidek

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Graduates of the Malaysian Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) have diverse avenues for further education.

In Malaysia, numerous academic programmes cater to SPM graduates aspiring to pursue higher education.

Popular options include foundation programmes at public universities, matriculation college programmes, and certificate/diploma programmes at public, private, and polytechnic institutions.

However, Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) at the Sixth Form level is occasionally viewed less favourably, with some considering it a second-class academic programme, opting not to return to school.

STPM Not a Second-Class Academic Programme, Recognised by 2,000 Universities Worldwide

As reported by Berita Harian, Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasises that STPM, undertaken by Form Six students, is not a second-class academic programme.

It stands on par with international standards, including Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Fadhlina adds that STPM is not only accepted by local universities but is also recognised by over 2,000 global institutions, spanning the United States, Commonwealth nations, and West Asia.

“STPM is not only accepted by all public universities in Malaysia, it is also recognised by over 2,000 universities around the world including in the United States, Commonwealth countries and in West Asia.

“I want to make it clear to sixth formers that if anyone labels them as second-class or ineligible for university, tell them to take it up with the Education Minister. We are actively elevating Form Six to ensure it becomes a viable option for those seeking higher-quality education,” she said during a talk programme with Form Six students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chukai here today.

Terengganu Outstanding for 8 Consecutive Years in STPM

Fadhlina commends the exceptional achievements of STPM students from Terengganu, achieving a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 in 2022. The number of students securing full A grades increased from 64 to 112.

“No other state can challenge Terengganu in this. How they are able to excel for eight consecutive years. This must be celebrated and communicated to the public that Terengganu has excellent and comprehensive education, not just in Kemaman,” she stated.

Fadhlina further noted that Terengganu recorded no students left behind at the primary or secondary school levels, contrasting with the national dropout rate of 0.06% at the primary level and 0.83% at the secondary level.

STPM is a specialised certificate exam for SPM graduates advancing to the Form Six level.

Introduced in 2012, the new format entails term-wise exams, including written exams and coursework assessments. This format enables students to retake exams each term to enhance grades for better results.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.