[Watch] Bus Driver Accused Of Indecent Behaviour, Passenger Reveals The Truth

Someone claimed that the bus trip was delayed because the driver behaved indecently in the bus.

by
November 15, 2023

Someone recently accused a bus driver of indecent behaviour and delaying the trip from Larkin to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

In the video, the driver could be seen crouched over the driver’s seat while a second driver drove.

Without much context, the person who posted the video claimed something was going on between both drivers.

Fortunately, a passenger who was travelling on the same bus with her husband debunked the rumour.

Twitter user Anis (@aniajey) said she sat directly behind the driver’s seat with her husband and saw everything that happened.

She confirmed that the trip was delayed due to terrible traffic conditions and the bus was travelling between TBS to Larkin and back again to TBS non-stop.

She said the driver was fixing something near the radio box behind the driver’s seat.

Anis also said there were two drivers aboard the bus: a man and a woman. The male driver was guiding a female bus driver and helping her familiarise herself with the roads leading to Johor.

At the time of writing, netizens said the social media accounts of the person who started the rumour have been deleted or made private.

Netizens thanked Anis for speaking up

Netizens thanked Anis for clarifying the story and for stopping the slander against the bus driver.

Some of them admitted that they believed the video right away while others said they were glad they held their opinions to themselves first.

Hopefully, this turn of events reminds us all not to jump to conclusions.

