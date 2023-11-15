[Watch] Bus Driver Accused Of Indecent Behaviour, Passenger Reveals The Truth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Someone recently accused a bus driver of indecent behaviour and delaying the trip from Larkin to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

In the video, the driver could be seen crouched over the driver’s seat while a second driver drove.

Without much context, the person who posted the video claimed something was going on between both drivers.

FITNAH !



Menjawab la korang nanti dekat akhirat. https://t.co/elWn1gkOIw pic.twitter.com/j3WBA6790R — J E Y (@anisjey) November 14, 2023

Fortunately, a passenger who was travelling on the same bus with her husband debunked the rumour.

Twitter user Anis (@aniajey) said she sat directly behind the driver’s seat with her husband and saw everything that happened.

She confirmed that the trip was delayed due to terrible traffic conditions and the bus was travelling between TBS to Larkin and back again to TBS non-stop.

She said the driver was fixing something near the radio box behind the driver’s seat.

Anis also said there were two drivers aboard the bus: a man and a woman. The male driver was guiding a female bus driver and helping her familiarise herself with the roads leading to Johor.

At the time of writing, netizens said the social media accounts of the person who started the rumour have been deleted or made private.

Betul. Driver ada 2 orang. Sorang lelaki. Sorang perempuan. — J E Y (@anisjey) November 15, 2023

Sebab waktu tu bas macam berat sikit nak jalan. Abg tu kata “awak boleh guna gear 5 juga baru rasa smooth sikit” lepastu abg tu tukarkan. Abg tu dia guide akak tu sb dia tak familiar dgn jln JB. Dan gear tu jenis keras. Mmg boleh dengar kuat each time dyeorg nak tukar gear. — J E Y (@anisjey) November 15, 2023

Netizens thanked Anis for speaking up

Netizens thanked Anis for clarifying the story and for stopping the slander against the bus driver.

Some of them admitted that they believed the video right away while others said they were glad they held their opinions to themselves first.

Hopefully, this turn of events reminds us all not to jump to conclusions.

thank you share cerita yang betul kak,saya pun plik gak td takkan mereka nak buat mende xsenonoh di depan orang dlm bas lak tu lagi2 tngk gaya cm org berumur — Aadibbbbbb🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@aaadibbb27) November 14, 2023

Tq untuk info ni . Dari awl mmng x percaya . Stalk ig prmpuan yg buat cerita ni mcm pelik je perangainya . Dm dia mintak nama tiktok akak bus tu dia tk layan . Nasib baik open twitter tahu cerita ni 👍🏻 — . FaizLee_ ™. (@Faez_Lee) November 14, 2023

Sebab tu mula mula tengok video tu aku tak comment apa apa. Mesti ada backstory dia. Tengok bahagian replies, laju je orang nak comment/condemn. Harap yang tukang viral and tukang sebar kena balasan setimpal. Bagi yang laju nak comment tu, harap kena batang hidung sendiri one day — imr. (@ranfulbo) November 14, 2023

Keep reminding myself untuk jangan cepat jump into conclusions. Dengan tuhan boleh lagi mintak ampun. Sesama manusia ni. Konsep sama macam berhutang. Awak kene cari dia walaupun di hari perhitungan — Saem.eth (@SafwanSuhaime) November 14, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.