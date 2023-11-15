Health Ministry Opens Application For Staff Who Wants To Be Part Of Gaza Med Team

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Health Ministry (KKM) has opened online applications for any medical officers who are interested in joining the Malaysian medical team in Gaza.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said proper training will be provided to the selected individuals.

The training will cover the physical, mental, and emotional aspects since working in war-torn areas can take a huge toll on a person.

KKM said it would work with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and other public agencies as well as the International Red Crescent to send the medical team to Gaza.

KKM will also monitor the situation in Gaza and work closely with teams such as the International Red Cross and Mercy Malaysia.

I’m in direct contact with them in case they need surgical equipment due to the high number of injuries there. KKM will always remain in touch with them to see what they need there. Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa

Previously, KKM had sent 20 tonnes of medical apparatuses on 3 November, followed by a second shipment on 11 November.

KKM will be sending consumables and medicines in a third shipment soon.

Based on KKM’s 13 November statement, the ministry can’t send the medical team over yet as the war and bombings are still going on.

However, the ministry will remain prepared and ready to send the team once they receive the all-clear.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.