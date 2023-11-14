Ever Heard Of Sport Dancing? This Malaysian Girl Just Bagged 3 Gold Medals In Spain!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

National dancer Cherry Yeo Xiao Wei won three gold medals in the Mallorca Dance Festival (MDF) in Calvia, Spain over the weekend.

According to the Malaysia Dancesport Federation, 18-year-old Yeo came out tops in three solo female Latin disciplines.

On the first day, she claimed the title of MDF Solo Female Youth Champion and earned a bronze in the MDF Solo Female Adult category.

On day 2, she surpassed 53 other female athletes in the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Solo Female Youth category and secured another gold medal.

On the final day, she was named the WDSF Solo Female Adult Latin Champion after placing first in every dance in the final. She outshone 37 competitors from 14 different countries.

Her victory was attributed to her hard work and the training overseen by MYDanceSport Academy’s Principal, Chua Zjen Fong and Evon Chong, both 15-times Malaysia Latin Champions.

Four other Malaysian dancers from the Kuala Lumpur Dancesport Association (KLDSA) also participated in the event namely, Yap Wan Xin, Madeleine Lau Yu Xuan, Nicole Lim Le Wei, and Taraneh Ahmadi Zaidabadi.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh congratulated Yeo for her splendid performance on Facebook.

What’s dancesport?

Chances are, you have a vague idea of what dancesport is if you’ve watched the 2004 film “Shall We Dance?” starring Jennifer Lopez and Richard Gere.

Dancesport is competitive ballroom dancing, different from social dancing. It’s recognized as an athletic sport by the International Olympic Committee as it requires skills such as physical strength, agility, coordination, stamina, discipline, and teamwork.

Dancesport events are regulated by dancesport associations such as the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.