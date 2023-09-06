Former Squash Player Receives RM170,000 In Donation From Public

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Our former athletes have worked hard to bring glory to our country. However, not all of them lead a great life after they retire from representing Malaysia.

Recently, Kenneth Low Ewe Loong made headlines. The former squash champion had fallen on some hard times and worked as a cleaner at an archery centre for a salary of RM1,500.

Since the news reached the public, many took to donating and so far the collection for Low has reached RM170,000.

Low, a six-time national squash champion, was ranked No. 4 in Asia and No. 38 overall at one time, as reported by FMT.

The 47-year-old was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. However, he has pledged to continue fighting the disease of the central nervous system.

“The road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful, and ever-changing, but I will fight it with the spirit of a sportsman,” said Low.

In order to raise awareness for MS, a disorder of the central nervous system that impairs the flow of information inside the brain and between the brain and body, the former national squash champion and coach said he was happy for his illness to be made public.

It can result in a variety of issues with vision, arm and leg mobility, feeling, and balance since it is a debilitating illness of the brain and spinal cord.

He has been coping with impairment brought on by a stroke, decreased physical function, cognitive impairment, and short-term memory issues.

The money, according to Low, would be utilised for his well-being. Since he is unable to manage the money himself, four individuals have agreed to do it for him.

The four personnel include National Athletes Welfare Foundation chairman Noorul Ariffin, squash legend S Maniam, Best Archery Centre owner Jeffrey Kok, and Free Malaysia Today writer Frankie D’Cruz.

Low won the crucial match in 2000, breaking Pakistan’s dominance of the Asian team squash championships since the competition’s start in 1981.

His initial position was as a national coach for the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, and he later became the head coach of the Federal Territories squad.

Then, before coaching became challenging for him owing to his deteriorating health, he went on to coach the Thailand, Pahang, and Perak teams.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.