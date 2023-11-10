Free Tolls For Deepavali Kick Off At 12.01am Tonight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s free tolls for all toll plazas except two in Johor this Deepavali.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said free tolls are for all types of vehicles.

The two toll plazas not part of this deal are the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll Plaza and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza.

This initiative is to celebrate all Malaysians, especially the Indian Hindu community who celebrate Deepavali. This is also in line with the desire of the unity government to help ease the burden of the people regardless of diversity of religions, races and beliefs,” he said in a statement.

When exactly?

It starts at 12.01am 11 November (Saturday) and ends at 11.59pm 12 November (Sunday).

NST said about 11.8 million vehicles are expected on highways this Deepavali.

PLUS Malaysia previously announced some measures which they hope would help ease congestion.

One such measure is the Smartlane initiative between Senai Utara and Kulai on the North South Expressway.

They also issued a travel advisory for today until 14 November.

Weather alert

Also take note that the Malaysian Meteorology Department recently announced the start of the monsoon season from tomorrow which is expected to last until March next year.

This means there will be episodes of heavy rain.

They have issued a weather forecast for Deepavali day this Sunday.

