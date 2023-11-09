Malaysian Artist Takes A Stand, Asus Malaysia’s Reaction Receives Praise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians continue to show support for Palestine as the conflict in Gaza persists.

A Malaysian digital artist recently revealed how she made her stand known with international tech company Asus.

In a Twitter post, Azyan shared her interaction with Asus and Asus Malaysia over an Instagram post made by Asus Israel.

She told Asus that she once won a contest under Asus and she had also promoted their products in a series of campaigns.

However, with Asus Israel’s Instagram post of openly supporting the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), Azyan said she felt disgusted.

She demanded for the post to be taken down.

She was only ready to work with them if they changed their stand on the war.

She said in her post that her move could possibly be a career suicide but she added that she did not choose to become self-employed to not have freedom of speech.

A career suic1de I guess, but I dont choose to be self-employed for not having my freedom of speech.



Azyan did get a response from Asus Malaysia. She shared a screenshot of their interaction in which she claimed Asus Malaysia told her they too agree that the posting made by Asus Israel should be taken down.

“They assured me that they’re working hard on contacting the HQ to pressure the Israeli branch to take down the post,” Azyan shared.

“They also expressed their devastation and concern about the atrocities happening in Gaza. They also disagree with the post by the Israeli branch.

“Pressure the Israeli branch to delete the post but continue SUPPORTING ASUS, their reaction and effort made my support for them stronger,” she said.

Azyan was also not asked to remove the post she made.

Many netizens who saw the post were very impressed with how the whole thing unfolded.

