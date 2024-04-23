ASUS Vivobook S Series Officially Launched In Malaysia From RM4,399
The two models, 14-inch and 16-inch, are equipped with the Intel Core Ultra processor and Intel ARC graphics, plus an OLED screen.
ASUS Malaysia today announced the availability of the brand-new ASUS Vivobook S series laptops for 2024. The new series by ASUS comprises the 14-inch ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5406) and the 16-inch ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED (S5606).
Both laptops are powered by an Intel Core Ultra (CU) processor (CU 5 or CU 7), boasting up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.
To keep the laptop running cool, the ASUS IceCool cooling system uses two improved heat pipes, two 97-blade IceBlade fan, and two air vents, helping the laptops to achieve a maximum TDP of 50W.
Both the Vivobook S 14 OLED and S 16 OLED have 16:10 displays, with the Vivobook S 14 OLED featuring a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED panel, while the Vivobook S 16 OLED touts a 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 120Hz OLED display.
Both of these displays offer a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, carry up to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, and are recognised for their eye-care features by TÜV Rheinland.
For connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) ports, a MicroSD card reader and a 3.5 mm audio jack. There’s also an IR camera with AI noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos audio support.
The Vivobook S 14 has a weight of merely 1.3 kg, and the S 16 has a slightly heavier weight of 1.5 kg. Both laptops are available in Mist Blue and Neutral Black colour
Pricing and Availability
The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED starts from RM4,399 and the S 16 OLED starts from RM4,699. Both laptops are set to hit the market on 29 April 2024.
Customers who make an early purchase will receive a complimentary SONY SRS-XB100 Portable Wireless Speaker, subject to availability.
