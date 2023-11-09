Another Case Of Forgotten Toddler In Car, Girl Dies In Ara Damansara

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just two weeks after news broke of a baby who died after being left in a car in Terengganu, another case has happened, this time in Ara Damansara in Selangor.

A 2-year-old girl died after she was left in the car for 7 hours.

According to the investigation, the mother, who is in her 30s sent two of her kids to school at about 7am and she was supposed to send the toddler to her kindergarten, as reported by Harian Metro.

However, after reaching the kindergarten, the mother had to take care of some online business matters, which led to her forgetting to drop off the toddler at the kindergarten.

The mother went back home and only realised about the baby in the car at 3.35 pm. When she went back to get the baby, she found her in an unconscious state.

According to Petaling Jaya Police Chief Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid, his side received the information at 3.40 pm.

He also stated that the victim’s father dialled 999 and administered first aid until the police and ambulance came.

The victim was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead.

“An autopsy was conducted today, and the case is being investigated per Section 31 (1) of the Children Act 2001,” he stated.

He urged everyone to constantly be more kind, accountable, and worried about the security of youngsters.

