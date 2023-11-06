Flood Hits Subang Parade During Weekend Downpour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the weather in Malaysia not drying up anytime soon, news of flash floods are becoming more common. Last weekend, many places in Selangor were affected by flash floods, and many were forced to evacuate their homes.

Not only that, well known shopping mall Subang Parade was also hit, with water entering the carpark and the ground floor shopping area.

Videos were shared online showing staff of various outlets wading in floodwaters.

The mall’s management, Hektar Property Services Sdn Bhd, in a statement last night said they were actively trying to resolve the issue and guarantee the safety of its patrons and customers, as reported by Bernama.

“We want to emphasise that our team on the ground is following necessary protocols and standard operating procedures to adhere to this adverse situation.

“We understand the inconvenience this may have caused, and we sincerely apologise for any disruptions. We are making every effort to bring Subang Parade back to its vibrant and welcoming state,” they said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the floodwaters have receded.

Semenyih And Bangi

Due to the heavy downpour yesterday, Kampung Bangi Lama and Taman Semenyih Indah in Selangor were affected by flash floods, which caused around 200 residents to be evacuated.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, 14 houses in Taman Semenyih Indah and 10 houses in Kampung Bangi Lama were affected by the floods.

The water rose to 1.5 metres in Semenyih, affecting 50 people, while 10 houses were affected in Kampung Bangi Lama, as reported by Bernama.

Additionally, according to Ahmad Mukhlis, 100 victims from Kampung Bangi Lama moved to safer areas.

Tadika Perpaduan Bangi Ria and the Kampung Bangi Village Community Management Council Hall were activated as evacuation centres.

IOI Puchong

Another place that was affected by flash floods was IOI Puchong Jaya, Selangor resulting in massive traffic yesterday evening.

Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media platforms.

In the videos that were shared, it was stated that the flash flood was caused by a non-stop downpour for two hours.

Many people were having difficulty navigating back home because of the flood. It can also be seen that many vehicles were submerged to almost half in the rising waters.

Fortunately, the water has receded, and traffic went back to normal.

