Grab Says It Stands On The Side Of Humanity Amidst Boycott Calls Over Chloe Tong’s IG Story

The latest to be hit by calls for boycott is delivery service provider Grab.

Social media has been abuzz since yesterday following the spread of a screenshot of an Instagram story allegedly made by one Chloe Tong.

Tong is the wife of Grab co-founder Anthony Tan from Singapore and daughter of Malaysian former banker and owner of The Edge Media Group Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong.

In the screenshot, Chloe spoke about her trip to Israel and how she loved it there.

A Twitter user shared the screenshot, alleging Grab supported Israel and it was now time to boycott the company. The Twitter post however has since been deleted.

In a statement today, Grab shared the screenshot of “an individual clarifying what they posted on a personal platform weeks ago and taken out of context”.

Grab did not however mention if they were referring to Chloe.

Screenshots of my previous Instagram Stories from weeks ago are suddenly resurfacing – and maliciously taken out of context and shared to stir more hatred. My instastories were done before I understood all that is happening with Israel and Gaza. Like the rest of humanity, I hope for ceasefire and peace. I am simply saddened and feel very helpless for all the innocent lives lost. Clarification of an individual as shared by Grab

This would presumably be Chloe’s response to her earlier screenshot which went viral.

Grab, in the statement, said they stood on the side of humanity, hoping for ceasefire and peace.

We do not support any form of violence and as a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we are aligned with its principles, and respect the protection of human rights. Grab

Grab has opted to disable the comment section for their statement which was posted on Instagram. As for their Facebook post, the comment feature was limited. The same goes for the statement shared on their Twitter page, where only those Grab mentioned in the post can reply.

However, as is the case with Twitter, accounts can’t disable Quote Tweets. Grab’s statement has amassed over 700 Quote Tweets and based on checks, many are hitting out at the company, maintaining their stand to boycott and uninstall the application.

