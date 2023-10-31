[Watch] Tiger Sighting Alert In Kampar Neighbourhood Draws Hilarious Reactions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Residents in Kampung Sahom in Kampar, Perak, have been warned about the presence of a tiger in the area.

Kampar Information Department (Japen) has gone around the neighbourhood to alert residents on the do’s and don’ts while the Wildlife Department (Perhilitan) try to trap the tiger.

Based on a TikTok video, one of the bits of advice from Japen Kampar includes keeping reared livestock such as cows and goats inside pens or fenced-in.

@pabloailon7 sapa2 nak pi Sahom Kampar berhati2 ada acaman harimau di sana ♬ original sound – lie

According to Japen Kampar’s Facebook, Perhilitan received a report about the tiger on 22 October 2023 and checks showed the claim to be credible.

Perhilitan had installed camera traps in the area where the tiger was spotted and advised residents to heed instructions so that everyone stays safe while carrying out their daily lives.

Aside from Kampung Sahom, the other neighbourhoods that received similar alerts include:

Kampung Sungai Peria

Kampung Pos Dipang

Kampung Sungai Gapes

Damai Chalet

Sungai Siput Selatan

Sungai Siput Utara

Kampung Sungai Limau

Pfft, tigers don’t scare Malaysians

As always, Malaysians weren’t too worried about threats and kept a humorous outlook on the situation.

A netizen, who claimed to be a Kampung Sahom resident, jokingly reported that he only saw paw prints but no tigers on his veranda, so he wondered how the video went viral.

Others jokingly made a list of people they wanted to send to Kampung Sahom to be “devoured” such as politicians and their exes.

Another person sympathized with the tiger and explained that the tiger had to venture out to look for cheaper or free chickens to eat.

However, someone finally asked a serious question: what to do when he encounters a tiger?

Netizens did not disappoint and came up with a hilarious getaway plan. They recommended he remove his slippers (for speed), hold them in his hands (for extra speed boost), and start running.

Meanwhile, are you old enough to remember the time Maybank used an actual tiger in their advertisement? #ballsy

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.