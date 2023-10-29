Selangor Is Highest In Domestic Violence Cases

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Domestic violence is on the rise and it seems like more measures need to be taken to put a stop to it.

Recently, it has come to light that Selangor has recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases from 2020 till August 2023.

Of the 22,908 cases nationwide during that period, 4,690 were in Selangor, said deputy women, family, and community development minister Aiman Athirah Sabu.

The number of domestic violence cases has been on the rise since 2017 with an average of 5,462 cases reported each year.

However, it saw a massive increase in 2021 with 7,568 cases.

Women’s Aid Organisation

However, it did show a slight decrease last year to 6,450 cases, however, it is still considered high compared to 2017 to 2019.

In 2021, the ministry of women, family, and community development established the Waja Squad to combat violence against women.

With 328,558 members, of which 74,585 are men, the squad has carried out 1,012 psychosocial programs nationwide, treating 72,942 people.

In Selangor, they carried out 104 programs, involving 12,506 people. The Waja Squad has fostered a good synergy between the government and the community in dealing with violence against women.

The Semarak Waja Squad 2023 program aims to continue providing better awareness and protection to women from all forms of violence and discrimination, as reported by Bernama.

Abusive Relationship

The first way to escape from domestic violence is to know and accept that one is in an abusive relationship.

However, sometimes it can be challenging to determine if one is in an abusive relationship as domestic violence does not only incorporate physical violence.

Abusers frequently shift the blame, deny, or diminish the abuse; these strategies are, in fact, components of the abuse, which is one reason why it might be perplexing.

An abusive relationship can be even more perplexing since an abuser may not always be overtly violent and there may even be “good” times in the partnership.

According to the Women’s Aid Organisation’s official website, here are three questions to know if the relationship is abusive:

Do you feel fear, or like you’re walking on eggshells when you’re with your partner?

Does your partner control you?

Is there a power imbalance in your relationship?

If any of the questions is answered yes, then it is time to call for help.

These are the numbers to call if you need help concerning domestic violence.

WAO Hotline: +603 3000 8858 (9 am – 5 pm)

SMS/WhatsApp TINA: +6018 988 8058 (24 hours)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.