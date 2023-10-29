Malaysians Determined To Show Support For Palestine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the war in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine still ongoing, people all over the world have been showing support for Palestinians, including Malaysians.

Malaysia Pro Palestine Rally At US Embassy

Yesterday afternoon, a large crowd of Malaysians gathered outside the gates of the US Embassy for the “10k Solidarity with Palestine” rally which was organised by PAS.

Thousands of Malaysians attended the rally. Before marching to the US embassy, a crowd began to assemble at the Asy-Syakirin Mosque near KLCC at about 2pm, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The protestors wore pro-Palestine paraphernalia and were chanting pro-Palestine chants and anti-Zionist chants while waving the Palestine Flag.

Video of the rally was shared by former Member of Parliament, Jeff Ooi Chuan Aun on his Twitter page.

There were 200 police officers stationed to maintain safety and security during the protest, according to Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya.

Rally At Bukit Jalil

Earlier this week, thousands of Malaysians from different walks of life and different religions gathered to show their support for Palestine at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil despite the wet weather.

This rally was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The people started to gather in Axiata Arena as early as 5pm when the event only began at 7.30pm.

Many of the protestors wore white clothing and raised the Jalur Gemilang and the Palestinian flag above their heads.

Despite the constant chorus of “Free Palestine” and the occasional cry of “Allahu Akbar,” many of the people did not believe that the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas was a religious one.

Siti Baizurah, 46, stated that Israel is using the religious factor as an excuse to conquer Palestine’s land, and out of frustration she asked why the world leaders are being quiet about it.

Thiruselvam, 50, requested the intervention of the United Nations.

“The UN must open their eyes. Are they sleeping? The UN must be very strict on this. The UN is doing nothing,” he said.

Anwar who attended the rally right after his visit to Egypt called all Malaysians to show their support to Palestine.

He also condemned the hypocrisy of the Western nation in the matter.

“The level of aggression has reached the level of insanity. Women and children are butchered, and hospitals and schools have been bombed. Where are the justice, humanity, and democratic rights that the West is talking about?

“Palestinians need to be treated as human beings too!” he said as reported by Malay Mail.

