[Watch] Audi Driver Who Crashed Into Ambulance In Putrajaya Did Not Run Red Light

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Audi collided with an ambulance in Putrajaya last night, sending the emergency service vehicle crashing on its side at the Persiaran Perdana junction.

A clip of the aftermath found its way on social media and one sharing by @nanmanjoi8715 on Twitter has amassed over 600K views.

Warga asing langgar lampu merah dan merempuh Ambulance yang sedang membawa pesakit ke hospital..



Kejadian di putrajaya.

Kredit owner 🎥 pic.twitter.com/e7fx44UJSa — nan manjoi8715 (@nanmanjoi8715) October 27, 2023

However, the speculative nature of the narrative offered by the Twitter user proved to be false.

The Twitter user confidently proclaimed that the accident was caused by a foreigner who hit the ambulance after running a red light.

Speculations of running a red light were also spotted on TikTok as shared by @awieart1.

Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm Asmadi Abdul Aziz however clarified that the traffic light for the Audi’s lane was green at the time and it was moving with the other cars, as reported by The Star.

The driver of the Audi, an Iraqi national, did not notice the ambulance or its siren lights as another car blocked its view.

At the time of the incident, the ambulance was transporting a senior citizen to the Putrajaya Hospital from Precinct 18.

Fortunately, no lives were lost during the incident.

The 74-year-old patient and the driver of the ambulance and the car were unharmed, but two medical assistants sustained injuries.

The Iraqi was en route from Persiaran Perdana towards the Putra Mosque, as reported by Bernama.

Meanwhile, there were also speculations that the driver was drunk

Mabuk laa ni sundal — 35mm 🇵🇸🇲🇾 (@coffeelattle) October 27, 2023

Hanatnyaaa. Kenapa driver yg langgar ambulance tu tak mati eh? Putrajaya tak selamat dah eventhough kereta dekat jalan tak banyak. Mabuk dia tu aku rasa — Sin (@MvhdYa55in) October 28, 2023

confirm mabuk. — ن (@cobxlt60) October 27, 2023

Asmadi denied this because the investigating officer at the scene of the accident found that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

His urine test also returned negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.