Sik And Sok In Kedah Affected By Floods, Water Level Higher Than Before

Over the weekend, continuous heavy rain for about two hours saw several areas in Sik inundated by floodwaters.

On Saturday (20 October), four villages and one residential area in Sik as well as Sok in Kedah were flooded leading to residents being evacuated.

Villager Rafeah Yaakob told Harian Metro that floods were an annual affair for them but this time the water level almost hit her roof.

Another villager Suhaimi Abdullah made a similar observation, saying previously water level was only about half a metre. This time however it was much higher.

In the Sok subdistrict, the areas affected were Kampung Pinang and Kampung Surau. Meanwhile in Sik, the affected areas were Kampung Banggol Kiat, Kampung Jerai, and Taman Dedap.

According to Sik District Civil Defence Department officer, Lieutenant (PA) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah the floods started at about 6.20pm, as reported by Kosmo Online.

Kejadian banjir di Sik, Kedah.



Kredit: Aziran A Majid pic.twitter.com/A5uQQQfebR — 🇲🇾Bencana2023🇲🇾 (@bencanamalaysia) October 22, 2023

Keadaan salah sebuah rumah mangsa banjir di Kampung Bendang Temingat, Sik Kedah malam ini.



Kredit: Wawa Mastura pic.twitter.com/suKjUMYP4a — 🇲🇾Bencana2023🇲🇾 (@bencanamalaysia) October 22, 2023

No fatalities from the floods have been reported.

Firemen from the Sik Fire and Rescue Station and members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) worked tirelessly to help those stranded.

The flood situation in the affected areas have been improving since it stopped raining last night and some of those at the evacuation centres have begun to return home.

However, according to Haisul, the evacuation centres remain open.

“The rain stopped last night and the weather this morning is clear in all areas of the district. PPS is still operating but the flood victims who are in the three PPS returned home this morning to clean their respective houses,” she said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Bandar Baharu

Other areas affected by flash floods during the weekend were three villages in Bandar Baharu after heavy rain for more than two hours on Saturday.

37 homes in total were affected in Kampung Banggol Rashid, Kampung Kuala Selama and Kampung Kuala Dingin.

Officer at the Disaster Management Committee Secretariat for Bandar Baharu, Lieutenant (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said continuous rain led to Sungai Selama, Sungai Mahang and Sungai Dingin overflowing.

However, no evacuation centres were opened as reported by Berita Harian.

