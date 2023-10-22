“Freedom For Palestine” Rally Attendees Allegedly Called “Zionists” For Holding “Devil Netanyahu” Placards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The “Freedom for Palestine” rally at Dataran Merdeka today (22 October) from 10am to 1pm has been criticised as disappointing by some attendees.

The rally, organised by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCare, was held to show solidarity to Palestinians.

The rally started fine with attendees donning the colours of the Palestine flag and holding up placards as they chanted.

READ MORE: [Photos] Massive Gathering At Dataran Merdeka: Malaysians Unite For Palestine

However, things took an awry turn when VPM chairman Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin allegedly saw some attendees holding up a placard showing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a devil and labelled Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

In the video, Musa allegedly called those attendees for behaving like Zionists.

According to a Facebook user Syed Muhammad Shafiq Al-Husaini, he was one of the people holding the “Devil Netanyahu” placard and claimed those placards were confiscated.

Syed Muhammad reiterated that his placard spoke the truth and stood by his actions to hold up the placard at the rally.

He also criticised that Muslim attendees were allegedly not allowed to chant “Allahu Akbar” at the rally for fear of losing non-Muslim support for the cause.

He claimed they should educate non-Muslims that the phrase is non-offensive and non-violent as it’s a holy phrase that’s meant to bring about unity.

Due to the restrictions at the rally, he and a few others found the rally’s vibe to be weak. Some people have also voiced their displeasure with the rally’s restrictions on social media.

This is [the] most toothless Palestine solidarity gathering in the world. Malaysia is embarrassed! Facebook user Syed Muhammad

Damn this looks good printed out. Tapi malangnya kena rampas!



Via FB Syed Muhammad Shafiq Al-Husaini's comment on Nour El Syams post pic.twitter.com/oZFN6JK0Fn — ꜱᴜᴇᴀɴɴᴀᴊᴏᴇ 〄 🏴‍☠️️ (@sueannajoe_) October 22, 2023

Kenapa penganjur buat demo kalau macam2 tak boleh buat? Setakat nk tangkap gambar, post di media sosial dah buat demo & then besurai, mcm tu ke?? Aku tak faham. — MyNameIs… (@GadisNomad) October 22, 2023

What does Allahu Akbar mean?

Allahu Akbar is an Islamic phrase that means “Allah is most great.” The powerful phrase is used during prayers and on many occasions.

The holy phrase is also used to indicate gratitude when God bestows something great upon you. It reminds people that no matter what worries they have, God is greater than them.

In Western countries, however, the phrase has been used to sow fear among the misinformed public by irresponsible parties, especially during the height of terrorism in the United States.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.