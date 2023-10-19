Deputy Finance Minister: RM100 E-Wallet Credit Coming In December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The RM100 e-wallet which was first announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim back in July will be disbursed to eligible recipients in December.

Deputy Finance Minister II Steven Sim Chee Keong was quoted by Bernama saying the impact of the initiative is not limited to households but also extends to the local market, especially small traders and hawkers.

So, (the recipients) will receive it. We ask the public to be patient because the government will fulfil its promise.Deputy Finance Minister II Steven Sim Chee Keong

To recap, Anwar first announced the RM100 assistance in July and said it would be credited to Malaysians who are 21 years old and above.

The e-wallet initiative is said to benefit B40 and M40 Malaysians with incomes below RM100,000.

