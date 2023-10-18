Sung Kang Of Fast And Furious Fame Set To Direct Initial D Movie
Sung Kang first ventured into directing with the independent comedy horror film, Shaky Shivers, released in 2022.
Movies based on cars always have a place amongst fans. The speed, action and the cars will not only attract car enthusiasts, but avid moviegoers.
A fine example would be the Fast and Furious franchise.
In an update that has gotten F&F fans all excited, Sung Kang who played Han Lue in the franchise, confirmed that he wants to direct a movie based on the famous anime and manga Initial D.
“It’s about cars and drifting and cool things like that. Almost a Rocky or Karate Kid. A fun, big-budget movie that expresses my love affair for cars,” he said, as reported in the South China Morning Post.
Sung Kang
Sung Kang’a first appearance as Han Lue was in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.
His cool mannerisms and yellow and black 1997 Mazda RX-7 captured the hearts of many.
Initial D will be his third movie as a director while his second project will be about his childhood. He is working on the project which is dedicated to his parents.
“It’s about my father and mother. There’s a fire under that one because I want to honor my father, who’s not too healthy before it’s too late,” he said.
Initial D
Initial D was the anime that made the Toyota AE86 famous among anime fans. Set in the late 1990s in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, it follows the adventures of Takumi Fujiwara, an 18-year-old who assists his father in running a tofu business by making deliveries to a hotel in Akina every morning in his father’s Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT-APEX (AE86).
For five years before receiving his licence, Takumi had been delivering tofu to the peak of Mount Akina every morning. As a result, he developed his mountain racing talents and acquired the ability to drive in inclement weather.
Initial D has a huge fan base in Malaysia. Recently a group of friends took their love for the anime a step further by opening a restaurant known as Fujiwara Tofu Shop in Subang Jaya.
There is also a movie directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, which is an adaptation of the manga series.
With car enthusiast Sung Kang directing a movie based on the fan favourite car anime, it will be a movie to look forward to.
