Sung Kang Of Fast And Furious Fame Set To Direct Initial D Movie

Movies based on cars always have a place amongst fans. The speed, action and the cars will not only attract car enthusiasts, but avid moviegoers.

A fine example would be the Fast and Furious franchise.

In an update that has gotten F&F fans all excited, Sung Kang who played Han Lue in the franchise, confirmed that he wants to direct a movie based on the famous anime and manga Initial D.

“It’s about cars and drifting and cool things like that. Almost a Rocky or Karate Kid. A fun, big-budget movie that expresses my love affair for cars,” he said, as reported in the South China Morning Post.

Sung Kang

Pic Credit: Facebook

Sung Kang’a first appearance as Han Lue was in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

His cool mannerisms and yellow and black 1997 Mazda RX-7 captured the hearts of many.

Sung Kang first ventured into directing with the independent comedy horror film, Shaky Shivers, released in 2022.

Initial D will be his third movie as a director while his second project will be about his childhood. He is working on the project which is dedicated to his parents.

“It’s about my father and mother. There’s a fire under that one because I want to honor my father, who’s not too healthy before it’s too late,” he said.

Initial D

Pic Credit: Facebook

Initial D was the anime that made the Toyota AE86 famous among anime fans. Set in the late 1990s in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, it follows the adventures of Takumi Fujiwara, an 18-year-old who assists his father in running a tofu business by making deliveries to a hotel in Akina every morning in his father’s Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT-APEX (AE86).

For five years before receiving his licence, Takumi had been delivering tofu to the peak of Mount Akina every morning. As a result, he developed his mountain racing talents and acquired the ability to drive in inclement weather.

Initial D has a huge fan base in Malaysia. Recently a group of friends took their love for the anime a step further by opening a restaurant known as Fujiwara Tofu Shop in Subang Jaya.

There is also a movie directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, which is an adaptation of the manga series.

With car enthusiast Sung Kang directing a movie based on the fan favourite car anime, it will be a movie to look forward to.

