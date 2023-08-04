Initial D Inspired Restaurant A Hit Among Anime Fans And Car Enthusiasts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Anime and Manga series have managed to capture a huge fanbase in our country. A group of friends decided to take their love one step further by opening a restaurant known as the Fujiwara Tofu Shop, inspired by Initial D.

Initial D is an anime about Takumi Fujiwara who is a delivery man for his father’s tofu shop during the day. At night, he is a street racer. This anime is also known for making the Toyota AE86 popular again among the car community.

Fujiwara Tofu Shop Malaysia is founded by CK Chan, Hong Zhai, and Lim Wai Hong. It features two white Trueno AE86s in its decor and a life-size figure of Fujiwara. The shop’s design is based on the live-action movie.

Pic Credit: Fujiwara Tofu Shop/Facebook

The founders, speaking to Vulcan Post, said that the idea came to them in mid-2019 and they themselves own a Toyota AE86.

The idea was to create a replica of the Initial D live-action movie’s tofu shop to attract a target audience. The shop, located among car workshops in the PJ area, was initially built for a community gathering to discuss shared interests, such as cars and Initial D. The F&B aspect was included to cater to the diverse demographic, including neighbourhood families, Japanese lovers, cafe hoppers, and Instagrammable spots.

Pic Credit: Fujiwara Tofu Shop/Facebook

The menu offers an assortment of food options, including ajitama pasta, chicken katsu curry rice, signature black and seafood tofu, tofufah, and signature tofu cheesecake. The restaurant is a pork-free establishment using halal ingredients and welcomes people of all ages, races, and religions. Hong, a yacht solo chef, makes all menu items in-house.

Guests can also play the Initial D Arcade Stage (version three) for fun, which costs RM2 per game. Although they don’t generate much income, it covers the cost of maintenance service. The old-school arcade machines break down easily due to their age, highlighting the importance of a unique and memorable experience for customers.

These are not the only anime themed restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. If you ask any Anime enthusiast, they will definitely mention Naruto and if you are a Naruto fan you would definitely know Akatsuki and the character Itachi.

Such a restaurant is available in Kuala Lumpur, and it is known as Susanoo. The name itself would attract many Naruto fans to the restaurant because the name itself has a big impact among fans and the anime.

Pic Credit: Susanoo/Facebook

The whole design of the restaurant has been inspired by the Akatsuki clan, Uchiha clan and as mentioned above Itachi.

You can also see the Manekyou Sharingan, a vision power that is only available for the Uchiha clan.

Pic Credit: Susanoo/Facebook

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.